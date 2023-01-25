Frankie Bridge's £40 River Island trousers have Instagram fans going wild

Frankie Bridge is one fashionable woman! The ITV favourite took to Instagram to share details of her latest outfit with fans.

The 34-year-old sported a cosy knitted jumper from one of her favourite stores, H&M, and she teamed the look with a pair of camel trousers from River Island. We were amazed to learn they cost just £40, and currently all sizes are available too. Winning!

The trousers were a big hit with fans. They took to Instagram to give the whole look a big thumbs up, and the trousers were a hot topic.

Frankie looked amazing wearing her latest outfit

One follower wrote: "The trousers!" Another added: "Where are those trousers from? Can you link?" And a third quipped: "LOVE the outfit!"

Frankie's trousers:

Beige wide leg pleated trousers, £40, River Island

HELLO! previously spoke to the former Saturdays star and she gave us the lowdown on all things stylish. Speaking about her favourite high street shop, she said: "You can't go wrong with Zara, it's just great. The price points are great. They do great blazers. I mean they went for a bit of a dodgy stage not that long ago, but they just do everything right. So yeah, love it!"

And when it comes to the royal she thinks is the best dressed, the star only has eyes for the Duchess of Sussex. "Meghan. I just loved how she dressed before she married Harry to be honest so I just think she always looks great."

The former popstar describes her look as "girly with a bit of an edge". She told us: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots or whatever. I'm a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery."

