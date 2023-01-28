We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Abbey Clancy continues to prove how gorgeous she is as she posed in a daring black bikini during the week for a set of stunning photos.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion looked phenomenal in her photos as she posed in the two-piece from Victoria's Secret. In her first photo she shared an up-close look of her styling out the slinky bikini top, while also featuring her toned muscles. Her gorgeous blonde locks looked beautiful in the shot as she used them to obscure part of her face.

The second photo showed off the shine strap bikini in its full glory, with Abbey not only wowing with the look, but also her incredibly toned abs.

The wife of Peter Crouch kept her caption simple, only tagging Victoria's Secret and using a heart emoji.

The star looked gorgeous in the item

But fans were blown away by the look, with one enthusing: "Angel on earth, you look incredible girl!" while a close friend called her a "hottie".

A third added: "Goals," alongside a string of flame emojis, while dozens of other followers left one-word compliments or heart emojis in the comments.

The model showed off her toned physique

Abbey is no stranger to a daring ensemble and earlier this week, she caused a serious stir as she posed in silky striped pyjamas and flirty lace lingerie.

She looked unreal as she donned a stunning sleepwear set from Victoria's Secret, displaying her enviable abs and tiny waist.

The mother-of-four reclined on an armchair, letting her honey-blonde tresses cascade past her shoulders in natural waves.

"Monday mornings in @victoriassecretuk," penned the model, which sparked a flurry of comments from fans and celebrity friends who were totally floored by her sumptuous ensemble.

Kimberley Wyatt commented: "Hot!!!!" as several other fans flooded Abbey's post with flame emojis and heart-eyes. "STUNNING," gushed another fan, while a third penned: "You look incredible Abbey."

