Holly Willoughby's mini skirt and heels look has the secretary look nailed

Another day, another fabulous outfit for Holly Willoughby! The blonde beauty kicked off Monday's This Morning in a fabulous getup that simply screams spring.

The 41-year-old sported a lovely cream blouse with an exaggerated collar and cuffs, and she tucked it into the waistband of a check boucle mini skirt, both by luxury high street store L.K.Bennett.

Holly's skirt is known as the 'Marguerite Multi-Coloured Tweed and Denim Skirt' and costs £179. The website says of the style: "It wouldn't be an LKB collection without a little tweed suit, and our Marguerite skirt is one half of our latest tweed two-piece. Crafted in Europe from a beautiful Italian multi-coloured cotton tweed with a hint of metallic gold, it sits on the waist with a blue denim trim and has a straight cut falling above the knee. Team it with the matching jacket for the full look, or wear it with a blouse and loafers for a more relaxed feel."

The TV star's shirt is called the 'Farrier Cream Marble Button Blouse' and also comes in at £179. We love the multicoloured buttons; so cute!

Holly's skirt:

Marguerite Multi-Coloured Tweed and Denim Skirt, £179, L.K.Bennett

All sizes are currently available should you wish to invest.

Farrier Cream Marble Button Blouse, £179, L.K.Bennett

The blonde beauty also added a pair of nude high heels into the mix; one of her bonafide wardrobe staples. The classic style, although look like they could be designer, are actually from high street store Office and at the time of purchase, retailed for an affordable £69. Sadly, the brand doesn't make this style anymore! But we've found a fab alternative, so keep scrolling.

Just like Holly's:

Cream Patent Pointed Stiletto Heel Court Shoes, £16.79, New Look

Nude shoes are widely regarded as a wardrobe staple; the neutral hue means they go with pretty much any outfit and will never date due to their classic tone.

