Kourtney Kardashian rocks sexy heart PJs for a jaw-dropping pilates workout

Karen Silas
Kourtney Kardashian star wore a $102 heart print PJ set from sister Kim Kardashian’s latest Valentine’s Day SKIMS drop on Instagram for her pilates workout
While most of us associate loungewear with, well, lounging, Kourtney Kardashian rocked her Valentine’s Day-ready SKIMS heart PJs for a jaw-dropping pilates workout.
Suspended in the air for her trapeze table pilates routine, the Kardashians star wore a $102 set from sister Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS drop - a soft lounge henley top and leggings in the brand new petal print.
Kourtney wore a SKIMS look for her pilates trapeze workout
Unfortunately, the henley top and leggings were so popular they already have a wait list!
SKIMS soft lounge henley top, $52, and leggings, $52
But if you absolutely have to have the look before Valentine’s Day, we luckily found a lookalike at Victoria’s Secret.
Thermal Long Pajama Set, eight prints, $59.95, Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW
The Victoria’s Secret Thermal Long Pajama Set is in cozy soft cotton, and features a notch front top. It also comes in eight different prints, including a heart motif and pink rose dot, in sizes XS to XXL, just perfect for February 14.
Heart Pajama Set, $40, Old Navy
Extra 30% Off Taken at Checkout
SHOP NOW
If you’re looking for something with red hearts instead, Old Navy’s heart print long johns are currently on sale for $40, with an extra 30% off for a limited time!
Both lounge looks are perfect for Valentine's Day - or even a Kourtney-style pilates workout!
