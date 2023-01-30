Kourtney Kardashian rocks sexy heart PJs for a jaw-dropping pilates workout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While most of us associate loungewear with, well, lounging, Kourtney Kardashian rocked her Valentine’s Day-ready SKIMS heart PJs for a jaw-dropping pilates workout.

Suspended in the air for her trapeze table pilates routine, the Kardashians star wore a $102 set from sister Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS drop - a soft lounge henley top and leggings in the brand new petal print.

Kourtney wore a SKIMS look for her pilates trapeze workout

Unfortunately, the henley top and leggings were so popular they already have a wait list!

SKIMS soft lounge henley top, $52, and leggings, $52

But if you absolutely have to have the look before Valentine’s Day, we luckily found a lookalike at Victoria’s Secret.

Thermal Long Pajama Set, eight prints, $59.95, Victoria's Secret

The Victoria’s Secret Thermal Long Pajama Set is in cozy soft cotton, and features a notch front top. It also comes in eight different prints, including a heart motif and pink rose dot, in sizes XS to XXL, just perfect for February 14.

Heart Pajama Set, $40, Old Navy

Extra 30% Off Taken at Checkout

If you’re looking for something with red hearts instead, Old Navy’s heart print long johns are currently on sale for $40, with an extra 30% off for a limited time!

Both lounge looks are perfect for Valentine's Day - or even a Kourtney-style pilates workout!

