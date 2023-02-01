Pregnant Gemma Atkinson avoids major fashion mishap with £11 ASOS top - watch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gemma Atkinson, 38, joined the panel on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch on Tuesday, and the pregnant star was positively glowing in a bump-revealing cloud blue dress and statement slogan tee.

The Hollyoaks actress, who is expecting her second child with Strictly's Gorka Márquez, looked radiant in her casual get-up. Making a case for maternity style, Gemma rocked her laid-back midi dress with an £11 maternity T-shirt from ASOS emblazoned with the slogan 'Mi Amor'.

WATCH: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson suffers relatable fashion mishap

The mother-of-one styled her glossy blonde hair into a sleek curled ponytail, adding a peachy blush and honey-hued bronzer to highlight her pregnancy glow.

Gemma isn't afraid to get real on Instagram, and ahead of going on air, the star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her dressing room - detailing a hilarious maternity fashion mishap just before she went live.

Gemma shared a candid video behind-the-scenes of her dressing room

"I've got this lovely little dress… but my boobs have got so, so big, I've had to put a top over the top," admitted the pregnant star, turning to the side to display her blossoming baby bump.

"I'll get away with that won't I? Or do I look like an absolute [expletive]" Gemma asked her fans.

INSIDE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's zen sanctuary to raise second baby

The Manchester-born star was later seen leaving the studio, switching up her satin dress for a pair of figure-hugging maternity jeans and a stylish jacket in a sherbet mint hue.

Inspired by Gemma's maternity style? Her trendy slogan top is designed by ASOS to be the ultimate thrown-on "from bump, to baby". Rock it with comfies for an easy everyday look, or slip it on over a silky midi dress for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Mi Amor Maternity Top, £11, ASOS

Lovebirds Gorka and Gemma announced their happy news earlier this month via social media. Delighting fans with the news, Gemma penned: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

Gemma and Gorka are doting parents to Mia

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

