Holly Willoughby rocks the £47 dress trend that everyone is saying is unfashionable

On Thursday, the stunning Holly Willoughby looked as radiant as ever in a £50 floral dress from high street store Oasis.

We loved the look; it came emblazoned with a luscious springtime print and was designed with uber-flattering angel sleeves, cut in a midi length. Costing just £47, all sizes are currently available, which is music to our ears. Holly added her favourite shoe staple; her nude heels. Check out Holly's best high street styles in our video below.

However, the fashion buyers at John Lewis say that they are trying to eliminate the floral dress from its website as it "has been around for too long."

According to a recent report, the store's new design team believes customers are keen to move on.

Holly's dress:

Floral Printed Frill Detail Belted Midi Dress, £47, Oasis

The MailOnline investigated these claims in their new article, and 'the store’s new design team believes customers are keen to move on.'

New Fashion Director of John Lewis, Queralt Ferrer, said the floral dress was "One of the main items that we thought we’ve got to move on from. It’s not easy because customers love them, but it’s a trend that has been around for too long and they were everywhere. We want to give people a reason to buy something new."

The floral dress is an item that goes with so many different items; trainers, flats and heels, and you can add blazers and jackets to take it from an office look to an evening wear staple. We think that the floral dress is here to stay, and as Holly is one of the most famous flower frock wearers ever, we are sure she will agree with us!

The ITV star is widely considered one of the best-dressed ladies in the UK. She previously told HELLO!: "I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by iT. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

