Kate Garraway stuns in must-see £29 Marks & Spencer blouse

Kate Garraway wore a gorgeous floral printed Marks & Spencer blouse to host Good Morning Britain on Thursday. Shop the M&S look for less than £30.
Despite being on our screens at 6am, Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway always looks lovely. On Thursday she stepped out to host the show in a gorgeous statement blouse - and you can shop the look for yourself at M&S.
The floral printed blouse features a tie-neck and long sleeves with elasticated cuffs for volume. It’s cut to a flattering regular fit with added stretch. Available in sizes 6-14, it’s so affordable at just £29.50.
Printed tie-neck blouse, £29.50, M&S
Kate went for a full statement look, styling the blouse with a pair of blue trousers by Forever Unique. She completed the outfit with a bouncy blow dry and natural, glowy makeup.
Kate wears the M&S blouse to host Good Morning Britain
It may come in a bold print, but Kate’s blouse is surprisingly versatile. It would look amazing paired with black wide-leg trousers or straight-leg jeans in a dark wash - an easy way to inject some colour into your workwear wardrobe.
The M&S blouse is also available in an ivory mix marble print and was spotted on Kate’s ITV co-star Ruth Langsford just a few days ago! The 62-year-old presenter wore the popular piece to host Loose Women on Tuesday.
