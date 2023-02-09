Kate Garraway stuns in must-see £29 Marks & Spencer blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Despite being on our screens at 6am, Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway always looks lovely. On Thursday she stepped out to host the show in a gorgeous statement blouse - and you can shop the look for yourself at M&S.

The floral printed blouse features a tie-neck and long sleeves with elasticated cuffs for volume. It’s cut to a flattering regular fit with added stretch. Available in sizes 6-14, it’s so affordable at just £29.50.

Printed tie-neck blouse, £29.50, M&S

SHOP NOW

Kate went for a full statement look, styling the blouse with a pair of blue trousers by Forever Unique. She completed the outfit with a bouncy blow dry and natural, glowy makeup.

Kate wears the M&S blouse to host Good Morning Britain

It may come in a bold print, but Kate’s blouse is surprisingly versatile. It would look amazing paired with black wide-leg trousers or straight-leg jeans in a dark wash - an easy way to inject some colour into your workwear wardrobe.

The M&S blouse is also available in an ivory mix marble print and was spotted on Kate’s ITV co-star Ruth Langsford just a few days ago! The 62-year-old presenter wore the popular piece to host Loose Women on Tuesday.

