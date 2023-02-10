Holly Willoughby looks tanned and bronzed in fitted Marks & Spencer denim jumpsuit

We love it when the gorgeous Holly Willoughby drops a new edit with high street store Marks & Spencer.

It always contains so many amazing fashion gems that we can't wait to get hold of. On Thursday evening, the mother-of-three shared a beautiful picture of herself, looking sunkissed, bronzed and relaxed, wearing a super chic denim jumpsuit. Holly loves high street clothes, check out the star's best hits below.

The Dancing on Ice star said of the new item: "Spring is almost here! My February edit for @marksandspencer has some incredible pieces to get your wardrobe ready for the warmer days ahead. This all-in-one denim jumpsuit is one of my absolute favourites. I’ve paired mine with white trainers for an easy daytime outfit."

Holly looked stunning in the M&S denim jumpsuit

The all-in-one costs £49.50, and currently, all sizes are in stock online. We suggest you act fast though; HW is known to cause sellouts!

M&S COLLECTION Denim Belted Ankle Grazer Jumpsuit, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

The website says of the style: "Achieve a casual yet contemporary look in this denim jumpsuit. It's designed in a comfy regular fit, with a frill at the round neckline and a tie belt for a flattering silhouette. The 3/4 length sleeves are gently gathered at the cuffs and shoulders to create fullness, while the legs are cut at a playful ankle-grazer length. Patch pockets on the chest add a cool utility finish."

Holly, 41, has been an ambassador for M&S for some time now and has become a big part of the brand's fashion team. Speaking to HELLO! about the partnership, the blonde beauty previously said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! For me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

