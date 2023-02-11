Holly Willoughby's £35 Marks & Spencer trainers look designer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's new trainers may just be the perfect everyday footwear - and the M&S shoes could easily be mistaken for a designer pair.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to show off her new shoes, and we couldn't help but notice how much they look the £200 Axel Arigato sneakers - but for a fraction of the price. Retailing at just £35, you're going to want to run to snap up Holly's bargain trainers whilst they're still in stock.

Lace-up trainers, £35, Marks & Spencer

The trainers feature a chunky outsole, with a low-top silhouette and a panelled finish. The Insolia Flex® technology provides comfort, whilst ensuring your feet remain correctly in place for maximum support. Holly's M&S shoes come in white and navy mix colours, with women's sizes ranging from 3-8.

Holly was positively glowing in the stunning snap shared on her Instagram, and the mum-of-three looked bronzed with a soft makeup look that highlighted her pretty features. The Dancing on Ice presenter teamed her white trainers with a fitted denim jumpsuit, featuring lightly puffed sleeves, a zipped front and a flattering waist tie.

The 42-year-old captioned the post: "Spring is almost here! My February edit for @marksandspencer has some incredible pieces to get your wardrobe ready for the warmer days ahead. This all-in-one jumpsuit is one of my absolute favourties. I've paired mine with white trainers for an easy daytime outfit."

Fans and friends headed to the comments to share their love for the post. This Morning co-star Alison Hammond wrote: "Love this pic." While one follower added: "Love this look! Absolutely gorgeous."

Don't walk, run to snap up Holly's trainers whilst they're still available!

