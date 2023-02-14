Mrs Hinch's glam high street dress causes a mass sellout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mrs Hinch has been one busy lady lately! The cleaning influencer has launched her latest number one bestseller, Welcome to Hinch Farm, and has been doing signings all over the country.

The mother-of-two chose a beautiful high street dress for one occasion where she met fans, and it came from one of her favourite stores, Karen Millen. Check out Sophie's looks below.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch Shares A Video Of Her Changing Looks

Loading the player...

Sophie's dress was known as the 'Floral Metallic Beaded Cuff Woven Midi Dress' and the style notes section on the website state: "Crafted with iridescent metallic detailing, this midi dress exudes romantic energy. Elegantly cascading down in floaty tiers of woven fabric, the dress creates a captivating effect. A sweetheart neckline and balloon sleeves add further character."

Sophie looked stunning in her Karen Millen dress

The influencer paid £85 for it, in the brand's mid-season sale. Since the star wore it, it has almost sold out in every size, in the tall, regular, and mini lengths. The power of Mrs Hinch!

Get the look!

Abstract Butterly Georgette Metallic Thread Midi Dress, £89, Karen Millen

The Essex native may have made her fortune with her career, but she is still a high street girl at heart; designer clothes just aren't on the mum-of-two's radar. Speaking about "keeping it real" despite her millions, she said in her first book, Hinch Yourself Happy: "I think people believe I walk around in Louboutins, but the truth is, I don't own a pair. People are like, 'Mrs Hinch, you should be walking around with a Louis Vuitton handbag', but I love my New Look."

READ: Mrs Hinch 'chuffed to bits' with her £30 snow boots from Amazon

The blonde beauty also has said since having children, her body shape has changed. She's refreshingly honest about this. Speaking to her followers about body confidence earlier this month, Sophie exclaimed: "Can I just say, thank you for your kind messages because since having Len, I’ve felt so detached and uncomfortable with my own body shape."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.