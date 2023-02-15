Charlotte Hawkins channels Princess Kate with the most incredible pink midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins stunned Good Morning Britain viewers on Wednesday in a stunning pink ME+EM dress - and Princess Kate is also a fan of the elegant midi.

The ITV star looked sensational in the pink vintage-style dress which featured pretty puffed sleeves, a contrasting red trim and an elegant waist tie. Charlotte teamed the ME+EM piece with a pair of pink pointed-toe heels with bow detailing to round off the romantic look.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Silk Colour Block Belted Dress, £550, ME+EM

Charlotte's dress is the new season version of Princess Kate's showstopping pink midi that she wore back in 2021, and royal fans went crazy for the gorgeous pastel piece - causing it to sell out almost immediately.

The gorgeous dress is the perfect dress for spring, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of white trainers for an effortlessly stylish daywear ensemble, or opt for a pair of colourful heels to elevate the glam look.

Charlotte teamed the pretty pink dress with a pair of pointed-toe bow heels

Charlotte looked radiant in the colourful midi, letting the dress do the talking with minimal accessories. She styled her blonde hair in her signature curls that perfectly framed her face, with a soft makeup look made up of fluttering false lashes a touch of rosy blush and a glossy lip.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a stunning snap of Charlotte on her Instagram stories. She added the caption: "Gorgeous Charlotte Hawkins wearing ME+EM."

NOW SHOP

24 hot pink fashion pieces we love for the new season

21 midi dresses you'll want to wear this winter

We still can’t get over Ranvir Singh’s £40 bodycon dress at the BRITs

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.