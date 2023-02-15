Christina Aguilera leaves fans with questions as she rocks figure-flattering ensemble Dirrrty singer Christina Aguilera headed out to the sand dunes with her family

Christina Aguilera appears to have had a Valentine's Day like no other as she and her family enjoyed a day on the sand dunes.

Christina made sure to wear an appropriate outfit for her outing, which saw the family meet camels and drive around in dune buggies, as she rocked a stylish bandana alongside a pair of green cargo pants and a tan top that highlighted all of the Beautiful hitmaker's curves.

The star was joined for her day out by her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and their daughter, Summer, six, but fans noticed that the singer's son, Max, 15, was absent from the photos.

Many began asking where the singer's teenage son was in the photos, but others pointed out that Christina didn't have to share photos of her son if he wanted privacy.

It's uncertain whether Max wanted privacy, or whether he hadn’t joined Christina for her trip. Christina shares her son with ex-husband, Jordan Bratman and it's possible that they were spending time together.

Other followers commented on how sweet the family unit looked with one another and were amazed by the various activities that they got up to during their break.

Christina shared photos from a family getaway

Christina's fashion usually blows her fans away and last month she sparked a huge response when she shared a scorching photo of herself posing in nothing but pantyhose.

The 42-year-old looked incredible reclining on a chair with one hand placed over her bare chest. Her flaming red hair glistened under the lights as it cascaded down her back, and her legs almost stole the show as they looked never-ending in her black tights.

Her outfit was as sensational as ever!

Christina's stunning photo was just one of several she shared to mark 12 months since she released her debut solo Spanish-language album, La Fuerza.

Other photos included behind-the-scenes images of Christina getting ready for the Latin Grammys in 2021, which saw her rock a figure-hugging black dress with exaggerated latex sleeves.

There was also a shot of her wearing a plunging red gown with ruffle detailing, which she matched to her newly-dyed red hair while filming a music video.

