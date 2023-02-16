Josie Gibson looks absolutely stunning in fitted leather pencil skirt and contrast blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Josie Gibson absolutely floored ITV viewers with her fitted leather skirt and blouse - and we need the chic ensemble for our wardrobe.

The This Morning star looked stunning in the River Island leather pencil skirt and an ivory Karen Millen blouse with a contrasting black trim. Thankfully, Josie's elegant look is still available to shop - but it's selling fast.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Karen Millen contrast blouse, £60, Debenhams

Josie rounded off her leather look with a pair of black leather boots, letting the outfit do the talking with minimal accessories. The 38-year-old styled her blonde hair in soft, voluminous curls, with a flawless makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip. So glam!

The mother-of-one is giving us chic workwear vibes with her leather ensemble, and the River Island skirt can be dressed up or down for any occasion. The figure-hugging pencil skirt features a flattering front slit, and we recommend teaming it with a fitted long-sleeved top and a longline coat for a sophisticated day-to-night look.

Faux leather skirt, £29, River Island

The presenter took to Instagram to show off her look. She captioned the post: "Doing my best to strike a pose LOL… Thank you to everyone today… what a rollercoaster #thismorning."

Josie's friends were just as blown away by the gorgeous ensemble. Tess Daley commented: "Super cute." Whilst ITV makeup artist Mikey Phillips wrote: "Everything." Fans also rushed to the comments, and one follower wrote: "You look amazing! Your styling is absolutely spot on." Another added: "You looked amazing today and your makeup was beautiful."

NOW SHOP

The leather skirt is a winter wardrobe staple - here are 17 of the best to shop now

10 stylish blouses to refresh your office wardrobe

Meghan Markle's workwear wardrobe - how to emulate her for the office

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.