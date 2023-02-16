﻿

Josie Gibson looks absolutely stunning in fitted leather pencil skirt and contrast blouse

Josie dazzled This Morning fans with her leather look

Josie Gibson absolutely floored ITV viewers with her fitted leather skirt and blouse - and we need the chic ensemble for our wardrobe.

The This Morning star looked stunning in the River Island leather pencil skirt and an ivory Karen Millen blouse with a contrasting black trim. Thankfully, Josie's elegant look is still available to shop - but it's selling fast.

Josie rounded off her leather look with a pair of black leather boots, letting the outfit do the talking with minimal accessories. The 38-year-old styled her blonde hair in soft, voluminous curls, with a flawless makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip. So glam!

The mother-of-one is giving us chic workwear vibes with her leather ensemble, and the River Island skirt can be dressed up or down for any occasion. The figure-hugging pencil skirt features a flattering front slit, and we recommend teaming it with a fitted long-sleeved top and a longline coat for a sophisticated day-to-night look. 

The presenter took to Instagram to show off her look. She captioned the post: "Doing my best to strike a pose LOL… Thank you to everyone today… what a rollercoaster #thismorning."

Josie's friends were just as blown away by the gorgeous ensemble. Tess Daley commented: "Super cute." Whilst ITV makeup artist Mikey Phillips wrote: "Everything." Fans also rushed to the comments, and one follower wrote: "You look amazing! Your styling is absolutely spot on." Another added: "You looked amazing today and your makeup was beautiful."

