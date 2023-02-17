Frankie Bridge has found the perfect trench coat for the new season - and it will sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the lookout for the perfect coat for the new season? Frankie Bridge has nailed it yet again with her stylish fashion picks - and we can't get enough of her new Mango coat.

The oversized trench coat features a waist tie that cinches the waist for the most flattering look - and as the weather slowly starts to get better, it's a great option for protection against the breeze whilst being a lighter alternative to a warm winter coat.

Thankfully, Frankie's Mango trench is still available to shop for £99. You'll need to hurry if you love it though, as we expect the spring staple to fly off the shelves.

Oversized trench coat, £99.99, Mango

The elegant trench coat is so versatile with its timeless design. We recommend teaming the outerwear piece with a pair of black trousers and a blouse for a smart workwear ensemble, or throw it on with a dress and heels for a stylish overcoat.

Frankie took to her Instagram stories to share her latest fashion favourite, where she showed off a selection of her new Mango buys.

Frankie teamed the coat with brown leather trousers and a checked blazer

She captioned the video: "Absolutely loving Mango at the moment, so wanted to show you some of my fave pieces."

The Loose Women star showed off a pair of brown leather trousers that she teamed with a brown cardigan, followed by a stylish checked blazer and her Mango trench coat. Stunning!

Frankie rounded off the chic look with a pair of brown chunky heels, styling her hair in her signature loose waves. Wondering how the mum-of-three achieves her effortless hairstyle? The star recently revealed the products and techniques she uses to achieve her voluminous locks, including the Cloud Nine hair straighteners for styling.

