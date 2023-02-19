Frankie Bridge rocks spellbinding white bodycon dress at the BAFTAs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The BAFTAS is always an amazing event and we look forward to it every year without fail. It's the one night of the year some of our favourite celebrities grace the red carpet in their finest threads.

Frankie Bridge was at the prestigious event on Sunday evening and we think you will agree, she looked incredible. The mother-of-two positively shined as she arrived, wearing a dazzling white bodycon dress by Saint Laurent. She accessorised with an abundance of gold jewellery, from bangles to statement earrings, and her hair and makeup was as immaculate and flawless as ever. Full marks Mrs. Bridge! Still can't get over Frankie's last red carpet hit? Check out the video below.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge causes confusion in shade-shifting cutout dress

The Loose Women co-host may be queen of the red carpet these days, but according to her, this wasn't always the case.

Frankie looked stunning in her Saint Laurent dress

The star previously told HELLO!: "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags. Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

We are loving the gold jewellery

Officially known as the EE BAFTA Film Awards, it is held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and is an annual celebration of the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. For the first time, this year's Awards will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories, enabling audiences to experience the nominee and winners’ reactions in real-time.

BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

Frankie's dress:

Saint Laurent wool turtleneck maxi dress, £2,775, Net-A-Porter

The charity delivers a year round international programme of learning events and initiatives, including scholarships and mentoring programmes and Prince William has been President of BAFTA since 2010.

