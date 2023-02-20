Sienna Miller's £49 dress just landed on M&S - and it WILL sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The eternally stylish Sienna Miller is one of those celebrities whose outfits we always want to replicate, and luckily for us she’s a fan of a high street buy.

The 41-year-old actress wore the Alexa dress by British fashion brand Nobody’s Child for an appearance on This Morning in 2021 and it instantly sold out. The good news? It’s just dropped at M&S and it’s currently in stock in every size.

Sienna Miller wore the Nobody's Child dress in spring 2021

The elegant tea dress is cut to a midi length in a fitted shape, with shirring at the back to accentuate your waist. It features button detail, a front slit for extra movement and slight gathering at the shoulders to add a touch of volume to the short sleeves.

Floral V-neck button through midi tea dress, £49, M&S

A celebrity favourite, Nobody's Child has also been seen on the likes of Frankie Bridge, Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

The Alexa dress comes in multiple different prints and these dark florals are very similar to Sienna’s. Available in sizes 8-18, it retails for just £49 and pairs perfectly with boots or white trainers for the new season.

Get Sienna’s stunning spring-ready look with natural, glowy makeup and styling your hair in loose waves.

