Obsessed with Love Island's Sami's capped sleeve midi dress? H&M just dropped a £30 lookalike

Love Island's Sami Elishi looked incredible in her brown capped sleeve bodycon dress for the tense Casa Amor recoupling - and the £1,000 Khaite midi was a massive hit amongst ITV viewers. Now, H&M has dropped an almost identical lookalike - and for a fraction of the price.

Sami is becoming the style icon of the season, causing her gold Tory Burch necklace to quickly sell out. The bombshell's designer dupe retails at £29.99 - and is available in cream, black and blue. If you love ribbed midi you'll need to act fast though, as it's already flying off the shelves.

Ribbed knit bodycon dress, £29.99, H&M

The H&M staple is so flattering with its capped sleeves and sweetheart neckline - and it's the perfect transitional piece for any occasion. We recommend opting for a pair of chunky boots, a leather jacket and a crossbody bag for a chic daywear look, or dress it up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a glam evening ensemble.

Sami teamed the Khaite midi with a pair of white strappy heels

Sami looked so glam in her Khaite Allegra ribbed midi for the Casa Amor recoupling, and the 23-year-old teamed the designer dress with a pair of white strappy heels to round off the look - and fans went wild for the gorgeous outfit.

The H&M bodycon dress has already received impressive reviews from shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "Love love love this!! The fit, the material, the length everything. So flattering."

Another added: "Really nice ribbed material and the neckline is flattering - the material is really stretchy so I would say size down if you would like a more bodycon feel."

We expect Sami's Love Island dupe to sell out fast, so snap it up while you can…

