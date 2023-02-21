Kim Kardashian's universally-flattering Skims swimsuit is back in stock – and it's going to sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kim Kardashian's universally-flattering one-piece SKIMS swimsuit sold out FAST last year, but guess what? It's back in stock!

And we hate to break it to you, but we're pretty sure this figure-sculpting look, which goes up to size 4X, is going to fly off the virtual shelves again.

The zip-up one-piece style, which dropped on February 21 along with the rest of the new 2023 Skims swim collection, is incredibly chic, available in SEVEN colors - including the brand new turquoise and neon green colourways – and priced at $92.

Zip front one-piece, shown in 'Onyx', in seven colors up to size 4X, $92 / £‌92, SKIMS

This swimsuit has medium back coverage with a zippered high crew neck - meaning you can show as much, or as little, as you want when you're at the beach or poolside.

Knot sarong skirt, seven colors, $78 / £‌78, SKIMS

"This suit is so sexy and fits so well! If you are a plus sized girl definitely get one of these before it’s sold out again!" said one shopper.

Swim scoop one-piece, seven colors, $88 / £‌88, SKIMS

Another 5-star reviewer raved, "Perfection! Loved everything about this suit. Very well made. And thank you for making an adorable swimsuit that can be full coverage for my chest!"

Mesh sarong with ring, seven colors, $78 / £‌78, SKIMS

The SKIMS Swim solutions are designed to take you from beach and poolside to dinner and cocktails - so you'll definitely want to check out pieces to complete your look. We recommend snapping up the zip-front swimsuit ASAP, and we're also loving the cute $78 slip on sarong cover ups that complete the look.

Lace Up Monokini, seven colors, $88 / £‌88, SKIMS

SKIMS' highly-anticipated 2023 range of swimsuits, cover-ups and bikinis are in a range of five classic shades – ochre, almond, cocoa, gunmetal and onyx – as well as the two bold new neon shades.

Like the rest of the SKIMS lines, the collection is size-inclusive too, in sizes XXS-4X.

The "buildable system of ultra-flattering, versatile swimwear" of course includes barely-there bikinis, bandeaus and revealing cut-out one-piece swimsuits, but we also love the figure-skimming bike shorts, swim cycle suits and rash guard styles.

And of course the collection also includes the signature tiny bikinis that the Kardashian-Jenners love...

The Kardashians star gave a sneak peek at the sexy new looks on both her own social media and the official SKIMS Instagram, and it was instantly obvious the collection has everything we'll be needing to make the most of spring break, summer vacation and beyond.

