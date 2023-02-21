Holly Willoughby brings the sunshine in statement yellow coat - and M&S has the perfect lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby brought some sunshine to our TV screens on Tuesday as she stepped out in a statement yellow coat. Hosting This Morning’s pancake challenge outside the ITV studios, her eye-catching ensemble was the definition of a sartorial pick-me-up.

Holly wears a bright yellow coat to host This Morning

While we’re yet to identify Holly’s exact jacket, we’ve found one at M&S that’s almost identical, and you’ll want to add it to your basket immediately if you’re looking for bright outerwear.

Relaxed collared coat, £75, Marks & Spencer

Cut to a relaxed fit, the effortless style features a longline design with oversized patch pockets and a Peter Pan collar with a neck cover for extra cosiness. It’s fully lined and the contrast button fastenings are covered by a neat placket.

Marks & Spencer's lookalike coat retails for £75 and is currently available to shop in every size from XS to XL. You can choose from the bright yellow colourway like Holly’s or go for emerald green.

Holly styled her jacket with a striped Breton jumper from Reserved and navy wool trousers in a slim silhouette from Joseph. It made for a gorgeous office outfit and you can upgrade your workwear wardrobe with the tailored trousers for £345.

The mum-of-three completed the statement look with a bright red lip - very French girl chic.

