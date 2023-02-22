We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked as lovely as ever on Wednesday's This Morning, looking beautiful in maroon.

The star headed to the high street for her latest look; she rocked a burgundy roll neck sweater from Whistles and a Phase Eight pleated midi skirt, which you can pick up from Marks & Spencer. The block colour style really suited the blonde presenter and we think she looks beautiful. Check out some more of Holly's best high street looks in our video below.

As always, fans adored the look. One follower wrote: "Beautiful outfit!" Another quipped: "Love the skirt." And a third wrote: "Love this outfit especially the skirt!"

Spring is coming, and Holly feels it too! In her Wylde Moon newsletter she dropped on Monday, the 41-year-old said about the new season: "It's amazing what a weekend of springtime sunshine can do for your soul! We went for a massive walk with Bailey, followed by a big Shepherd’s Pie and hours of Saturday night telly! The walk was absolutely glorious. I couldn’t believe the carpet of bright yellow and purple Crocuses everywhere…and Snowdrops…I love Snowdrops!! I know these warmer, lighter days come around every year…eventually…but these early joys of spring, never cease to catch me by surprise and thrill me."

Holly's skirt:

Phase Eight Satin floral pleated midi skirt, £89, Marks & Spencer

The blonde beauty also spoke about Dancing on Ice. She explained: "The early Monday morning starts following Dancing on Ice on a Sunday are always a challenge, but it’s getting easier, that’s for sure."

Holly's gold dress she wore on Sunday was stunning

Speaking of DOI, did you see Holly's golden outfit she rocked on Sunday? The mother-of-three sported a gold sequin maxi dress US brand Rasario, and it featured a halter neckline and cut-out bodice. The star paired the outfit with a stunning pair of open-toe shoes from Sophia Webster.

We think she looked like Marilyn Monroe!

