Jennifer Lopez loves a classic Coach trench - and these 5 styles are up to 75% off

Not only does Jennifer Lopez have an impressive collection of Coach bags in her wardrobe, she also can’t resist the popular brand’s timeless trench coats.

We’ve seen JLo rock a whole array of Coach trenches, like her no-longer-available Coach x Basquiat trench that was a sell-out hit.

Jennifer Lopez has worn a whole array of Coach trench coat styles

But if you love the classic style of a Coach trench and want the look for yourself this spring, you can grab a similar one in the big Coach Outlet sale for up to 75% off!

While full-priced Coach trench styles can go for upwards of $900, these looks can be yours for as little as $175.

Shop JLo-approved Coach trench coats on sale

Relaxed Double Breasted Trench, $279.20 (WAS $698), Coach Outlet

COACH RESERVE Turnlock Trench, $447.50 (WAS $895), Coach Outlet

Light Trench With Side Slit, $174.50 (WAS $698), Coach Outlet

Signature Quilted Trench, $279.30 (WAS $798), Coach Outlet

Solid short trench, $180 (WAS $450), Coach Outlet

With spring just around the corner, there’s no better time to add this key piece to your wardrobe, just like JLo.

