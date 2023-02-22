Amanda Holden's £40 statement print midi dress you probably missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Always on-trend, 52-year-old Amanda Holden proved her keen eye for fashion once again last week by wearing a statement dress whilst attending a QVC event.

The Heart Radio host looked incredible in the geometric print dress, showing off the full look on her Instagram stories. We all know Amanda can do full-on glam with her notoriously sexy BGT gowns, but she can also pull off fun, daytime dresses just as well. She's a fashion pro after all.

The star stunned in the bold dress at the QVC event

The mother-of-two completed the daytime look with a chic pair of pink heels alongside some of her classic everyday jewellery pieces, keeping the look effortlessly stylish and smart while letting the dress do all the talking.

While the bright, playful dress may seem like a bold choice from the TV star, she has shown repeatedly that she is no stranger to a loud print or pop of colour; most recently wowing fans in a gorgeous red mini dress during her Dubai holiday earlier this month.

Get The Look

Sabrina Geo Luna Midi Dress, £38.50 (WAS £55), Nobody's Child

Retailing at £38.50, this dress won’t break the bank, and is fit for work, nights out or any type of special event. It is the perfect on-trend piece to get your hands on leading up to spring, and if it’s good enough for Amanda Holden, it’s good enough for us!

