Frankie Bridge amazes in the most waist-cinching satin jumpsuit

Frankie Bridge looked absolutely incredible in a black Karen Millen satin jumpsuit - and it may be the ultimate figure-flattering piece. Shop it now.
Frankie Bridge knows how to turn out a flattering look - and her black satin jumpsuit has taken things to a whole new level.
The Loose Women panelist looked absolutely stunning in the black Karen Millen jumpsuit which featured the most figure-enhancing knotted waist. Thankfully, Frankie's one-piece is still available to shop - and it's on sale.
Tie Knot Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £159.20 (WAS £199), Karen Millen
The sleeveless jumpsuit features a stylish wide-leg fit, with a cutout front and a sleek satin finish. The knot front ties in at the waist to elevate the silhouette, perfectly rounding off the ultra-chic look.
When it comes to figure-flattering pieces, knot front designs are a favourite among stylists, as the statement front not only ties the waist in, but it subtly distracts from any areas you may wish to hide.
We recommend teaming Frankie's one-piece with a pair of strappy heels and a clutch to amp up the showstopping evening look, or opt for a pair of flats and a leather jacket for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble.
Frankie looked stunning in the satin one-piece
Frankie took to her Instagram stories to showcase the gorgeous jumpsuit as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the mum-of-two shares her top fashion picks with her followers.
Posing in front of her mirror for the stunning snap, Frankie styled her brunette locks in her signature loose waves, with a soft makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara, and a matte pink lip. Lovely!
The former The Saturdays singer regularly delights fans with her head-turning looks, and the 34-year-old most recently had her followers rushing to Mango to pick up her laid-back trench coat that's the perfect spring staple.
