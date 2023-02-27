Holly Willoughby wows This Morning viewers in green fit-and-flare dress - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forever leaving us wanting everything she wears, Holly Willoughby has done it again and has left us swooning over her latest workwear dress - a stunning dark green dress from Hobbs.

This comes just a day after she wowed on Dancing On Ice wearing a breathtaking, pink and black bespoke gown that proved once again she can pull of evening looks just as seamlessly as daytime.

Showing off her incredible figure, the 42-year-old presenter looked typically stunning in the fitted green dress as she posed for a snap on her Instagram ahead of her work day on This Morning alongside co-star Philip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby looks amazing in the dark green fit-and-flare dress

Instagram users were clearly equally as impressed with the look, commenting all sorts from “beautiful in green” to “lovely”, with most users, however, asking where they can find the dress themselves!

Thankfully, we have you covered and have found the gorgeous dress which (drum roll please..) is not only in stock in all sizes, but is also on sale! So if that’s not a sign to get your hands on it, we're not sure what is…

Get The Look

Erin Knitted Dress, £135.15 (WAS £159), Hobbs

Holly often opts for shades of green for her workwear wardrobe. Just recently she rocked a green Phase Eight dress, which is still available to buy.

