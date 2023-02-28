Love Molly-Mae's Saint Laurent sunglasses? & Other Stories just dropped an identical pair for £27

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fans of Molly-Mae Hague know her accessories collection is ridiculously good. From Chanel bags to Louis Vuitton luggage and Cartier watches to Prada shoes, her walk-in wardrobe is every girl’s dream.

Naturally, the 23-year-old Love Island star is rarely seen without a pair of sunglasses, and her go-to Saint Laurent Mica shades have also been seen on the likes of Hailey Bieber.

To invest in your own will set you back £270, but & Other Stories just dropped an almost identical pair for the new season for a fraction of the price.

Angular cat eye sunglasses, £27, & Other Stories

Made in Italy, the Saint Laurent Mica sunglasses have an angular cat-eye shape and feature black lenses to match the glossy acetate frames.

& Other Stories’ lookalike pair has slightly lighter lenses but the shape is so similar. They retail for £27 and as well as the black colourway, they also come in green and several tortoiseshell variations.

Molly-Mae wears her Saint Laurent Mica sunglasses all year round

We’ve seen Molly-Mae wear the sunnies with everything from bikinis to tracksuits to oversized leather jackets, while Hailey was spotted styling them with an amazing structured short suit.

A cat-eye is the most universally flattering sunglasses shape, and this angular take is both classic and on-trend.

NOW SHOP:

Samie Elishi's sunglasses on Love Island: Shop her hexagonal Ray Ban sunglasses with 20% off

Meghan Markle has the coolest sunglasses collection - here’s where to shop every style

Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton love these sunglasses - and they're on sale now at Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.