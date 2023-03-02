Holly Willoughby looks unreal in the most amazing green tweed mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby dazzled This Morning fans on Thursday with the prettiest green mini dress - and we're obsessed with the chic spring look.

The star looked stunning in the & Other Stories tweed dress that showed off her tanned legs, teaming the mini with a white button-up shirt and a pair of suede pointed-toe heels to round off the preppy look. Thankfully, we've found Holly's stylish mini dress - and it's still available in all sizes.

Holly let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, styling her blonde hair in an up-do that highlighted her pretty features. As for her makeup, the mother-of-three opted for her signature look of a soft smokey eye, a rosy cheek and a glossy rouge lip. Amazing!

If you love Holly's shirt too, we've found one that looks so similar - and it's in the sale.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a snap of her latest look. She captioned the post: "Morning Thursday. See you on This Morning at 10am."

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to share their love for Holly's outfit. One follower wrote: "Holly you look AMAZING in everything you wear." Whilst another added: "Love the dress Holly."

Holly has been giving us all the style envy recently with her gorgeous spring looks. Earlier this week, the 42-year-old delighted fans in the dreamiest floral pink dress, causing it to fly off the shelves. The star had shoppers rushing to Marks & Spencer to pick up her sunshine yellow coat, as well as causing her Phase Eight floral pleated skirt to sell out.

We predict that Holly's green tweed mini will sell fast, so if you love it you'll need to hurry!

