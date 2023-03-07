Holly Willoughby is a dream in floral mini dress - and it’s now on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

They may not be groundbreaking, but florals for spring definitely brighten our mood and Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a mini dress adorned with dainty blooms on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old presenter was wearing Boden, the high street brand also loved by Princess Kate, and her dress just dropped into the end of season sale with 50% off.

Taking inspiration from vintage styles, the mini dress features a dainty floral print and is cut in a figure-skimming silhouette that falls into a flippy hem. It features voluminous blouson sleeves, a point collar and deep keyhole front.

Originally retailing for £85, it’s now £42.50 and still available to shop in every size from 6-22 in regular and long lengths.

Tie neck shirt dress, £42.50 (WAS £90), Boden

Holly styled hers with a red lip and black pumps, making a case for black tights thanks to the cold London weather.

As we move into the new season we’d love to see it worn with bare legs and knee-high boots à la Boden, with a lightweight knit or leather jacket thrown on over the top.

The versatile piece could also be worn with strappy sandals or white trainers when summer finally arrives.

