SKIMS workout wear is finally here - and these moisture-wicking contouring leggings are on our wish list

When it comes to style, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS really is the gift that keeps on giving!

Following the launch of the new swimwear line, including the re-stock of that famously flattering one-piece, Kim K has come through with the latest must-shop collection: SKIMS Performance activewear.

The capsule workout wear line, which dropped on March 8, keeps it simple with just a handful of limited-edition pieces including a bike short, racer back tank, leggings (both 7/8 length and with stirrups) and long-sleeved top.

All are designed with Skins compression technology, to promote blood flow and muscle support for your workouts.

And we have our eyes on one piece in particular: those contouring leggings!

Kim’s new leggings, which come in sizes XXS to 4XL, are built for support and to contour your body perfectly.

SKIMS Performance high waisted 7/8 legging, $118 / £105, SKIMS

Made from moisture-wicking fabric, the medium compression leggings feature a reflective logo, second skin fit and Skins warp knit construction to improve leg circulation.

And of course all the pieces from the highly-anticipated workout collection come in three signature neutrals, gunmetal, oxide and onyx, to fit right in with the rest of your SKIMS wardrobe.

