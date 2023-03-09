Frankie Bridge just wore the perfect striped collared sweater - and it’s now on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No one finds a bargain high street piece like Frankie Bridge, and on Sunday’s #FrankiesFaves she shared a selfie in the perfect striped collared knit.

Our search for stylish collared sweaters has been ongoing for several seasons now (can you ever really have enough?) and this one from New Look comes in a relaxed cut in the softest knitted fabric.

Frankie wears a New Look knit and River Island wide-leg jeans

Featuring long sleeves and a colour block striped design in black and cream, it’s still available in sizes S-L, and the best bit? It’s currently on sale. Right now you can shop the cosy piece for just £18 and it’s flying off the shelves.

Black stripe knit collared long sleeve jumper, £18 (WAS £29.99), New Look

Frankie styled hers with black wide-leg jeans from River Island and captioned the post: ‘Love the looser fit of this. Great for everyday wear.’ We’d also wear the versatile sweater with leather trousers or a mini skirt and chunky boots or loafers.

The mum-of-two showed off another bargain piece from New Look this week - a sleeveless ribbed knit midi dress that would be amazing for layering this spring.

Posing for a mirror selfie, she captioned the photo: "I’ll get so much wear from this one! Layer with a blazer/leather jacket. Pair with trainers or with some strappy heels and jewellery for a dressier look!"

