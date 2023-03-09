Holly Willoughby shows off latest M&S edit including a £39.50 mini dress - and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It may be cold and wet (or snowy for some), but Holly Willoughby sure knows how to give us a dose of spring with her latest look.

The 42-year-old This Morning host has taken to Instagram to share with her 8.2 million followers her latest edit from Marks & Spencer - and it's a spring-tastic one.

Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in the M&S mini dress in her recent Instagram post

The mum-of-three can be seen cross-legged on an armchair wearing a black and white floral mini dress with a pair of flat white sliders.

Both items are now trending on the Marks & Spencer website, but that's what happens when Holly shows off her favourite new-in pieces.

She captioned the shot: "My latest edit for M&S has landed - it's full of gorgeous spring dresses and tailored looks that I think you'll really love. I can't wait to see you all in these pieces!"

The Dancing on Ice host hashtagged the post as AD, in reference to her being a brand ambassador for the high-street store.

The monochrome dress is a hit for anyone who loves an easy-breezy chuck-on dress. With a tiered effect for a flowing fit, it's cut to a playful mini length.

The three-quarter length sleeves come complete with shirred cuffs for an elegant touch, and the design is finished with a delicate tie at the neck, too.

Printed tie-neck mini dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

If you're in the market for a new pair of sandals, you're going to love Holly's new faves. They are also available in other colours, too.

Flat square toe sliders, £35, Marks and Spencer

One of Holly's fans commented on her photo, writing: "You look lovely," and "That looks lush."

While Holly's outfit definitely got the seal of approval, a handful of fans were quick to comment on the quirky chair, wishing they knew where to buy it. Is there anything Holly can't influence us with?

