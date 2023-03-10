Holly Willoughby’s £35 sandals are so similar to the Hermès Oran slides

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love it when Holly Willoughby launches an edit with M&S and so does our bank balance. This season’s collection is full of designer-look pieces with high street price tags.

Case in point? A pair of sandals that are similar to the iconic £570 Hermès Oran slides for a fraction of the price.

Holly wears an M&S mini dress and sandals from her spring/summer edit

The Marks & Spencer sliders have the same H-shaped leather upper, flat heel and square toe. The only obvious difference is the gold ring detail which just adds a bit of glamour to your spring outfits.

Ring detail flat square toe sliders, £35, Marks & Spencer

Priced at £35, they’re already flying off the shelves so you’ll need to add to basket quickly while they’re still in stock. Holly is seen looking lovely in the white pair and an M&S mini dress in her latest Instagram post, but the black and tan are equally chic.

She captioned the shot: "My latest edit for M&S has landed - it's full of gorgeous spring dresses and tailored looks that I think you'll really love. I can't wait to see you all in these pieces!"

Created in 1997, the Hermès Oran sandals have remained a mainstay on the fashion circuit ever since and are arguably as timeless as the Birkin handbag. Lookalikes are released every year, but we think these Marks & Spencer sandals are up there with our favourites.

The flat, slip-on style is so versatile it could be worn with almost anything in your wardrobe. Sell-out incoming.

