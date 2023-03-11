Amanda Holden is a vision in tweed two-piece as she makes hilarious confession

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden never fails to turn out a perfectly put-together look - and the star looked absolutely stunning on Friday in a blue fitted pencil skirt suit.

The star wore the blue check Karen Millen co-ord to host her Heart Radio morning show, rounding off the classy look with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and a longline black coat to combat the cold weather.

Italian check tailored jacket, £107.40, and matching pencil skirt, £89.40, Karen Millen

The co-ord features buttoned detailing across the front, both of which are tailored perfectly for a flattering finish. The set can be paired together for a chic workwear ensemble, or mix it up by styling the blazer with a pair of jeans for a laid-back look.

Amanda styled her hair in loose waves, with a soft glam makeup look made up of a light smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Lovely!

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to her Instagram stories to share her look, whilst detailing her morning in an amusing video. She said: "I'm going to talk you through what I've already eaten, It's only half 8 and I've had two poached eggs, three pieces of toast a tunnock's tea cake, and two coffees. It's just a disaster but I loved every minute of it, and as my husband says, well Mandy there's more to love, bless him, aren't men full of s***."

The 52-year-old has been giving us all the style envy recently with her array of delightful looks. Earlier this week, Amanda turned heads in her zesty orange fitted trousers and heels - and we can't wait to see what she wears next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.