Pippa Middleton rocks skinny jeans during tropical getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Middleton sisters share a love for denim, that much we know to be true. The Princess of Wales' younger sister Pippa Middleton knows just how to style a classic pair of skinny jeans like her royal sibling, a skill she showcased during a sun-drenched getaway in St. Barts.

Pippa was spotted in denim while exploring the Caribbean island with her family. She paired her dark blue jeans with a sweet Sezane blouse that featured a light blue wash, ruffled detailing and tortoiseshell buttons.

WATCH: A decade of Pippa Middleton's Style

Loading the player...

She completed her off-duty aesthetic by sweeping her thick chocolate locks into a high ponytail and shielded her face from the tropical rays with some glamorous Celine sunglasses.

Pippa Middleton loves a summery ruffle

A healthy dose of opulence was added to her casual outfit in the form of a silver watch and a selection of glimmering fine jewellery.

The star is currently enjoying the Caribbean sunshine with her family

Upon discovering images of Princess Kate's sister, fans flocked to gush over her latest sartorial conquest. "I love this look!" one wrote online, while another said: "She looks great. I love Sezane." A third added: " She's so effortlessly beautiful. The Middleton family is one of the most gorgeous families in England." A fourth chimed in, noting: "What a cute shirt!"

If you agree and would love to get your hands on Pippa's shirt, then you're in luck as it's still available to shop online.

Eva Shirt, £95, Sezane

Showcasing long-sleeves with a slight balloon silhouette, a collar and placket with gathered ruffles on the shoulders and front and cuff closure with buttons, this piece can be coolly paired with retro jeans for a divine everyday look.

Pippa is making the most of soaking up the sun in St. Barts, and recently showed off a piece of incredible swimwear.

DETAILS: Pippa Middleton looks incredible as she runs along the beach in white swimwear

Earlier in the month the mother-of-three wore a radiant red string bikini, but her second beach outfit is even more lovely than the first, with the one-shoulder ruffled swimsuit making Pippa look the picture of health and fitness.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.