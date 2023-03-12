﻿

Hailey Bieber is ready for summer in tiny bikini and beaded Missoma necklace

The supermodel kicked back in the Bahamas

Hailey Bieber proved she’s above the Selena Gomez drama as she shared a series of photos of herself relaxing in the Bahamas on Saturday.

The 26-year-old supermodel and wife of Justin Bieber looked flawless as she posed in several shots wearing skimpy bikinis, all with stunning beach backdrops.

In the first photo, Hailey can be seen in a tiny lime green two-piece and a red bucket hat, kneeling on a paddleboard in the ocean. While in the second she shows off her incredible abs, sitting next to a frozen cocktail, donning a white bucket hat and a huge smile.

Hailey poses on a paddleboard in the Bahamas

On closer inspection, we can see that Hailey is wearing two gold necklaces from Missoma’s latest Harris Reed collection. Both are the sell-out 'In Good Hands' design reimagined, with one featuring irregular pearls and the other semi-precious green gemstones.

The model wears a lime green bikini, bucket hat and Missoma x Harris Reed necklaces

If you want to get Hailey’s vacation look, the necklaces are both still available to shop at Missoma. The multi-beaded styles feature two Georgian-inspired hands that come together to create a stunning pendant, and they looked amazing with her effortless beachside ensembles.

Hailey captioned her post 'I’m ready for summer', adding a palm tree emoji. The Rhode founder also posed with her beauty brand’s peptide lip treatment and SPF.

It’s not the first time Hailey has had us dreaming of our next holiday. Earlier this month she blessed us all with a series of selfies, where she sported pastel pink eyeliner and a lemon meringue mani, causing Google Searches for 'yellow gel nails' to spike by 120% in one day.

From her statement colours to her cropped hair and cool accessories, one thing’s for sure, Hailey’s still killing it as the ultimate It-girl. 

