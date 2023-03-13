Holly Willoughby is a springtime dream in figure-skimming dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby defied the weather on Monday as she hosted This Morning in a stunning springtime dress.

The midi dress from Ghost featured a mint green vintage-inspired graphic print and was cut in heavy crepe with a rounded neckline and three-quarter length sleeves with shirred cuff detail.

The 42-year-old presenter finished the look with a pair of classic nude heels - likely her Gianvito Rossi pumps - and fresh-faced makeup with her hair worn in loose waves.

Holly wears the Ghost Pippa dress to host This Morning

Holly shared the look on Instagram and captioned the post: 'Morning Monday… see you on the sofa at 10am @thismorning … #hwstyledress by @ghostfashion' along with a fairy emoji.

Pippa green flower print midi dress, £129, Ghost

The Pippa dress retails for £129 and is available to shop at Ghost in every size, from 8-20. It’s the kind of piece that would suit any figure and is super flattering with its semi-fitted shape. Style it with sleek white trainers, barely-there strappy sandals or nude heels.

It’s a slightly more casual ensemble than the dress the mum-of-three stepped out in on Saturday night. Holly wowed in a £2.6K mirror and sequin-embellished floor-length gown by Sophie Couture that was perfect to host the Dancing on Ice finale.

NOW SHOP:

