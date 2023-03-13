Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's new M&S loungewear set has shoppers rushing to checkout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There aren’t many wardrobes we’d like to get our hands on more than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s. The supermodel always looks perfectly put together - so naturally we want everything from her new M&S loungewear collection.

From striped shirts and shorts to luxe bodies and super soft cropped cardigans, the edit is impossibly chic, and best of all, it’s so affordable.

Rosie, 35, took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself modelling the pieces, and we knew we had to add to basket straight away. In one shot she’s wearing a brushed cotton tracksuit with lace-up detail and her signature rose gold hardware, captioned: 'Cosy in cream' with a white love heart.

Brushed cotton rich lounge hoodie, £30, and matching joggers, £30, Marks & Spencer

In another she's wearing a striped short set that looks far more expensive than its price tag. She captioned the post: 'My new home wear collection has arrived @marksandspencer'.

Pure cotton lounge shirt, £25, and matching lounge shorts, £20, Marks & Spencer

Fans were quick to show their support, with one commenting: "Need this immediately" while another wrote: "Gorgeous. Need!"

Other pieces we love from the collection include a ribbed lounge body, which features a flattering square neck, high-leg cut and a super comfy fit. Plus a versatile black cropped cardigan.

Ribbed lounge body, £20, Marks & Spencer

Ribbed lounge cropped cardigan, £20, Marks & Spencer

Prices start at just £15 with sizes ranging from XS to XL and 6-22. Most items are still available but they're selling fast.

Rosie first collaborated with Marks & Spencer 11 years ago, and it’s been reported that her collections are so popular, one in 50 women in the UK own an M&S Rosie bra. We think this might be our favourite edit yet.

