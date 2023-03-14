Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in prettiest M&S dress ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is well-acquainted with florals, that much is true. The This Morning host owns a plethora of spring-ready frocks that she frequently shows off on the ITV show, subsequently sending fans into floral frenzy and helping the pieces fly off the shelves.

On Monday, the presenter showcased her latest addition to her dress collection as she posed for a photo shoot in collaboration with M&S. Looking as if she had been plucked from the pages of a fairytale, Holly looked serene in a blue floral number featuring a simple round neckline, a midi length and romantic puff sleeves. Her must-see look came shortly after the star dazzled fans with a glittery concoction, which you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her glittering dress with a sassy dance

Loading the player...

The star wore her signature blonde bob down loose in a ruffled side parting, adding a hint of cool glamour to her twee attire.

Holly Willoughby showed off her new spring staple piece

She sat with her back to a plain wall and went barefoot in the snap, gazing directly into the camera and allowing all eyes to fall upon her foliage-clad outfit.

Holly took to social media to share the image with her doting fans online. She captioned the post: "How gorgeous is this print? Dresses like this are my favourite this time of year, dressed up or dressed down they are an absolute spring staple!… x @marksandspencer @marksandspencerstyle #MyMarks #AD."

The star is a big fan of floral frocks

Fans quickly responded with glee to Holly's latest upload. "You're gorgeous," one wrote, while another added: "Wow Holly." A third said: "Loving this dress," and a fourth similarly noted: "Goodness me I need this dress!"

If you agree with Holly's followers and would love to see the presenter's outfit hanging in your seasonal wardrobe, then you're in luck as her dress is still available to shop online.

Floral Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

Holly is truly the queen of the frocks and has spent years perfecting her outfits, especially on Dancing on Ice. Yet, her latest appearance alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield is extra special.

Not only did it mark the final of the 2023 competition, but it also meant she had saved her best dress for the last week. On Sunday night, the TV presenter – styled by Danii Whiteman – shared a clip of herself shimmying in a mirror-covered gown by Sophie Couture, who is known for masterminding women’s evening and bridal gowns.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.