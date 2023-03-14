Holly Willoughby stuns in pretty polka dot blouse - and it's so Princess Kate

Hollie Brotherton
Holly Willoughby wore a polka dot print top from Whistles and Sandro cigarette trousers to host This Morning on Tuesday. Shop the look.
From Boden to LK Bennett, Holly Willoughby shares many favourite brands with the Princess of Wales, and it seems they also both have a penchant for polka dots.
The 42-year-old presenter hosted This Morning on Tuesday wearing a chic all-black outfit, styling Sandro cigarette trousers with a stunning polka dot blouse from Whistles.
Holly wears Whistles and Sandro to host This Morning
Sharing her look on Instagram, Holly captioned the post: 'Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @sarahjossel is back with us today after having her baby… the new mama will be talking Mother’s Day gifts. #hwstyle trousers by @sandroparis shirt by @thisiswhistles'
The mum-of-three wore minimal accessories, simply adding black Gianvito Rossi pumps.
Whistles’ polka dot blouse features an oversized collar and a relaxed fit with button fastening down the front. The elegant piece is made from responsibly sourced viscose and is cuffed at the sleeves. It retails for £89 and is currently available in sizes 8-20.
Spot print collar top, £89, Whistles
We love it styled like Holly with figure-flattering trousers, but it would look equally amazing with a mini skirt and knee-high boots or straight-leg jeans. Invest to upgrade both your workwear and post-work wardrobe.
We could definitely see Princess Kate wearing Holly’s outfit. The royal is often pictured in a polka dot print, from a Rixo midi dress on the school run to an Alessandra Rich gown at Royal Ascot, and she equally loves a structured pair of trousers.
Shop the Whistles blouse while you still can to get Holly’s princess-worthy look.
