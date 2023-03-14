Holly Willoughby stuns in pretty polka dot blouse - and it's so Princess Kate

From Boden to LK Bennett, Holly Willoughby shares many favourite brands with the Princess of Wales, and it seems they also both have a penchant for polka dots.

The 42-year-old presenter hosted This Morning on Tuesday wearing a chic all-black outfit, styling Sandro cigarette trousers with a stunning polka dot blouse from Whistles.

Holly wears Whistles and Sandro to host This Morning

Sharing her look on Instagram, Holly captioned the post: 'Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @sarahjossel is back with us today after having her baby… the new mama will be talking Mother’s Day gifts. #hwstyle trousers by @sandroparis shirt by @thisiswhistles'

The mum-of-three wore minimal accessories, simply adding black Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Whistles’ polka dot blouse features an oversized collar and a relaxed fit with button fastening down the front. The elegant piece is made from responsibly sourced viscose and is cuffed at the sleeves. It retails for £89 and is currently available in sizes 8-20.

Spot print collar top, £89, Whistles

We love it styled like Holly with figure-flattering trousers, but it would look equally amazing with a mini skirt and knee-high boots or straight-leg jeans. Invest to upgrade both your workwear and post-work wardrobe.

We could definitely see Princess Kate wearing Holly’s outfit. The royal is often pictured in a polka dot print, from a Rixo midi dress on the school run to an Alessandra Rich gown at Royal Ascot, and she equally loves a structured pair of trousers.

Shop the Whistles blouse while you still can to get Holly’s princess-worthy look.

