Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in angelic all-white outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked truly angelic as she hosted This Morning wearing all-white on Wednesday. After stepping out in a series of chic black outfits recently, the presenter wowed viewers with her white cashmere sweater and matching pleated midi skirt.

Sharing her style on Instagram, the mum-of-three wrote: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @josiegibson85 is down the line at @cheltenhamraces today #hwstyle skirt by @reiss knitwear by @purecollection"

Holly wears a Reiss midi skirt and Pure Collection cashmere knit

The Osti skirt is from Reiss and features a pleated design which flows to a midi finish and a black colour block detail. From the occasionwear collection, it’s a timeless and elegant piece that will never go out of style and can be worn in many different ways. Available in sizes 4-16, it retails for £158.

Reiss Osti pleated midi skirt, £158, Selfridges

Wear it like Holly with a lightweight white knit or amp it up with a black high-neck crop top á la Reiss. The TV star added her trusty black Gianvito Rossi pumps to the outfit and wore her hair in her signature short waves.

It seems Holly is definitely ready for spring dressing, as on Monday she showcased her latest new season wardrobe addition, posing for a photoshoot in collaboration with M&S.

Holly wears a floral midi dress from M&S

Looking serene in a blue floral Marks & Spencer number featuring a simple round neckline, a midi length and romantic puff sleeves, she captioned the shot: "How gorgeous is this print? Dresses like this are my favorite this time of year, dressed up or dressed down they are an absolute spring staple!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.