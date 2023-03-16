Amanda Holden looks unbelievable in the most figure-flattering navy midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden knows how to get hearts racing with her breathtaking looks, and her new stylish bodycon dress has been doing just that.

The Heart Radio presenter looked incredible on Thursday in her Reiss navy midi dress which featured the prettiest mesh detailing. If you love it you're in luck, as Amanda's ultra-flattering midi is still available to shop.

Knitted bodycon midi dress, £228, Reiss

The navy Reiss dress features a figure-skimming knitted design, with an interior slip and gorgeous sheer mesh sleeves. We recommend elevating the dress with a pair of colourful heels for a glam spring look, or opt for heeled boots and a longline coat for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Amanda teamed her bodycon dress with a pair of navy pointed-toe heels, accessorising with a selection of sparkling bracelets and rings. She styled her hair in her signature sleek blow-out, with a glam makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

Amanda wore a pair of navy pointed-toe heels to match her dress

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to show off her all-navy look. Sharing the video on her stories, Amanda said: "I'm wearing Reiss, it's a sort of knitted lacy dress it comes with a nice little slip underneath so you can keep modest, it's nice and fitted but really cosy and stretchy, perfect for all kind of situations. You could wear a little ankle boot with it, or trainers if you're doing the school run today."

Amanda has been blowing us away recently with her gorgeous looks. Earlier this week, the 52-year-old chanelled Barbie with her head-to-toe hot pink outfit, as well as stunning fans before that in her elegant Karen Millen tweed blazer suit.

