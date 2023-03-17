Holly Willoughby’s Marks & Spencer flatform boots are finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby stunned her fans when she showed off her trendy Marks & Spencer flatform boots earlier this year, so much so that she caused the high-street footwear to sell out.

Now, Holly's chunky boots are finally back in stock - and we think they're the ultimate wardrobe staple for all year round. If you want to channel the This Morning star's stylish look you'll need to hurry though, as we're expecting Holly's shoes to fly off the shelves.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby Gives A Glimpse Inside Her This Morning Dressing Room

Loading the player...

Holly took to Instagram to share a snap of herself wearing a sell-out floaty pink M&S dress, which she teamed with the flatform boots. Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the look - and the £79 footwear were a smash hit.

Trendy, versatile and under £80. What's not to love?

Leather Chunky Lace Up Flatform Boots, £79, Marks & Spencer

One follower wrote: "Love the outfit especially the boots!" Another quipped: "I love your boots they are the comfiest ever!!!" And a third quipped: "Absolutely love the outfit and those boots too!"

Holly looked stunning in her pink dress and boots

The website says of the leather style: "Finish your outfit in statement style with these leather boots. On-trend chunky design with a zip fastening and lace-up detail on the front. Stitching around the outsole adds a premium feel. Flatform heel features Insolia Flex® technology which provides comfort by making sure your foot is placed correctly and improves natural movement. Antibacterial padding offers all-day freshness."

Holly has been part of the Marks & Spencer family since 2018 and it's a long-standing partnership that fans and the This Morning star both love.

Speaking about the partnership, the blonde beauty said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it.

"So it was a no-brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

NOW SHOP

16 best chunky boots for 2023: Marks & Spencer, ASOS, H&M & MORE

Holly Willoughby's holy grail concealer for covering dark circles is less than £7

Holly Willoughby has found the perfect new curtains for a spring home refresh

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.