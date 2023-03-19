Holly Willoughby poses in sultry Marks & Spencer photoshoot and her colour pop shoes might surprise you

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's role as a Marks & Spencer ambassador has gone into overdrive this month, with the 42-year-old sharing her favourite pieces from the new M&S spring collection.

In her latest Instagram post, the This Morning host shared a series of black and white photos in a divine waist-cinching dress.

SEE MORE: Holly Willoughby causes a stir in her most stunning M&S dress yet

The billboard-worthy photograph sees the mother-of-three rocking a black V-neck midi dress with three-quarter length sleeves.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's five style lessons

Holly captioned the photos on Saturday, saying: "How stunning is this little black dress? I’m in love! It’s from my newest edit for M&S and the shape and fit are just perfect."

While the majority of the photos she shared were black and white, in one colour shot shared on her Instagram stories we can see that Holly was styled with a pair of bright green strappy sandals.

Holly's green strappy sandals look like they're high in the photo, but they are tiny kitten heels.

The M&S website describes them as "the perfect choice for an evening out on the town".

Ankle strap kitten heel sandals, £29.50, M&S

What's more, they are crafted with Insolia technology to increase stability, so you'll be comfortable all night long.

Comfortable and stylish? We're buying them in both green and black!

Holly has been part of the Marks & Spencer family since 2018 and it's a long-standing partnership that fans and the Dancing On Ice star both love. Last week she shared a beautiful blue floral dress which was a hit with her Instagram followers, and the week prior to that it was a monochrome floral dress for the win. Which M&S look will she rock next?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.