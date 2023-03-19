Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in leg baring dress for the launch of her shoe line

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Let's hear it for JLo who looked absolutely stunning at the Los Angeles launch party of her Revolve collaboration on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old superstar was decked out in a custom look, styled by her go-to stylist Rob Zangardi. It's not yet revealed who designed the metallic showstopper dress, but according to some reports it was inspired by the 'Jolene' gown from Retrofete.

If that's the case, we're happy because it's available to shop now. Though you might need to plan an A-list JLo-style party to wear such a wow-worthy dress.

The daring one-shoulder dress features a semi-sheer underlay, showing off JLo's incredible curves.

All the behind the scenes action at JLO's Revolve launch party

She teamed the dress with a faux fur cropped jacket, a pair of statement earrings and a pair of shoes from her Revolve collaboration.

Work it, JLO! The singing/actress superstar posed for a photo at the special event

Get the look

Retrofete Jolene dress, $575 / £602, Revolve

JLo's exact shoes are not yet available to shop on the Revolve website, but the collection has plenty of other glam footwear options.

In fact, Jennifer wore a pair from the line at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Sparkling from head to toe, JLo was draped in stunning Bulgari jewels and rocking a sequin-fringed Gucci dress. And the icing on the cake was her pair of jaw-dropping shoes, which you can now shop for yourself!

JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE 'Beverly' platform heel, $180 / £181

J-Lo and Revolve have collaborated on a brand new collection of 13 different pairs of shoes, ranging in price from $145 to $275.

