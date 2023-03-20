Holly Willoughby looks unreal in figure-hugging pencil skirt by royal favourite brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby was a picture of sophistication as she stepped out to host This Morning in a tweed midi skirt on Monday.

The form-fitting skirt from Karen Millen featured a tweed fabric in a gorgeous peach hue and a side slit with button detail. Foregoing a full skirt suit, the 42-year-old presenter dressed it down with a simple white cashmere knit from Pure Collection.

Sharing the look with her 8.2 million followers, she wrote: "Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. @zaralarsson and Sir Patrick Stewart are on the sofa today… #hwstyle skirt by @karen_millen knitwear by @purecollection"

Holly wore Karen Millen and Pure Collection to host This Morning

Holly’s skirt is from one of her go-to brands, Karen Millen. The high street label has also been worn by the Princess of Wales in recent months, who stepped out in the Forever Dress for a royal engagement in October.

Available in sizes 6-16, the midi skirt is currently on sale for £119.20 and you can complete the look with the matching blazer or cropped jacket. If you prefer a midi dress, there’s also a belted, sleeveless style in the same fabric.

Tweed midaxi skirt, £119.20 (WAS £149), Karen Millen

Tweed is a timeless workwear staple and another favourite of Princess Kate who has been seen in several bouclé jackets over the last few seasons. Most recently she wore a white bouclé blazer from Zara to attend an event in Derby in February.

Holly accessorised her elegant tweed outfit with her nude Gianvito Rossi pumps, a rosy lip and her hair in her signature waves.

