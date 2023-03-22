Holly Willoughby channels Princess Kate in floral print blouse and fans go wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby and Princess Kate both love ME+EM and it’s not hard to see why. The British label offers timeless, minimalist pieces that are so stylish without a designer price point.

From a frill collar shirt to a colour block pink silk dress, the Princess of Wales has been pictured in several pieces by the premium high street brand. Holly is also a fan and stepped out in a ME+EM printed blouse to host This Morning on Wednesday.

Holly wears a ME+EM blouse and Joseph cigarette trousers

The gorgeous silk navy and white shirt features an oversized pleated collar with contrasting trims and voluminous sleeves with more pleated details at the cuffs. At first glance it looks like a polka dot print, but on closer inspection it’s actually floral.

Silk cotton polka dot flower print blouse, £175, ME+EM

Retailing for £175, it's a bit of an investment piece, but it’s selling out fast with just a few sizes left.

To get the look at a very affordable price, M&S has a similar polka dot shirt available in all sizes for just £29.50.

Printed longline shirt, £29.50, M&S

Holly styled her ME+EM blouse with her trusty Joseph cigarette trousers and Gianvito Rossi pumps. She wore her hair in her signature waves and a bronze smokey eye.

The mum-of-three shared the look to Instagram and fans went wild, with one commenting 'Love the blouse!', while another wrote 'Amazing outfit'.

NOW SHOP:

Holly Willoughby stuns in pretty polka dot blouse - and it's so Princess Kate

5 must-have Marks & Spencer pieces Holly Willoughby has worn this month

Holly Willoughby looks unreal in figure-hugging pencil skirt by royal favourite brand

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.