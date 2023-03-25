Alex Jones looks incredible in her boldest fashion choice yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones surprised The One Show fans with a new look on Friday - and her gorgeous orange two-piece is definitely one of her most showstopping styles to date.

The presenter looked incredible in the satin polka dot printed blazer with matching trousers, which she teamed with a contrasting white top to elevate the stylish look. We've tracked down Alex's amazing blazer suit on Mango - and it's thankfully still available in all sizes.

Satin polka dot blazer, £89.99, and matching trousers, £55.99, Mango

The 46-year-old teamed her orange ensemble with a gold chain necklace as she opted for her signature sleek straight hairstyle. Alex levelled up the glam look with a soft smokey eye, a glowy bronzer and a matte pink lip - and the star looked stunning!

The mother-of-three took to her Instagram stories to show off her new look, sharing a video of herself with the caption: "Jermaine Jenas doing a voice-over so I'm showing off my suit @mango."

Alex showed off her satin suit in an Instagram video shared on her stories

It's clear that the BBC star has a vast selection of stylish two-pieces that we need for our wardrobe. Alex recently had her followers rushing to ME+EM to pick up her baby blue power suit that's perfect for spring, after showing off her sell-out bright pink blazer suit from Cos. We can't wait to see what colourful look she rocks next!

Earlier this week, Alex was showered with support from fans after sharing a touching video from her emotional new show, Making Babies. She shared the clip on Instagram to mark the final episode of the show, sharing that she was "in bits".

She captioned the post: "Lots asked where to find the last ep of Making Babies… I hadn't seen this ep and I just wanted to share the last few frames. I'm in bits over here. What an experience."

