Ruth Langsford has found the most stylish M&S fitted blazer - and wait until you see the colour
Ruth Langsford has found the perfect M&S fitted blazer for spring - and wait until you see the colour

The Loose Women star's blazer has received glowing reviews from M&S shoppers

Sophie Bates
Sophie Bates

Ruth Langsford may have found the ultimate tailored blazer to wear for spring - and it's still available to shop at M&S.

The star delighted Loose Women viewers earlier this week in her fitted blazer in the most amazing mint green shade, which she teamed with a pair of skinny trousers. Thankfully, we've tracked down the pastel blazer, and it's available with matching trousers, too.

The linen blend blazer features an elegant tailored fit, with a single-breasted design and structured collar. For an effortlessly chic style, we recommend teaming the look with a pair of relaxed trousers and white trainers, or dress the blazer up with jeans and heels for a sophisticated spring style.

The mint green blazer is just perfect for the warmer weather, and if you want to create a stylish co-ord ensemble, pair the M&S piece with the matching wide-leg trousers or high-waisted shorts for an elevated summer ensemble.

Ruth sported her gorgeous new style on Monday's episode of Loose Women, and the 63-year-old looked absolutely stunning in the light jacket which she styled with flattering black skinny jeans, a white top and a pair of snake print heels. 

The Loose Women Instagram account shared a snap of Ruth's springtime look, as the presenter posed alongside her fellow panelists, Colleen Nolan, Frankie Bridge and Jane Moore. 

The blazer has received impressive reviews from M&S shoppers, with one happy customer writing: "This jacket is stylish, a great colour, I’ve had so many compliments."

Whilst another penned: "Was looking for something light and bright for the coming season. This suit is perfect, couldn't ask for better."

