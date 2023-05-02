Frankie Bridge looks incredible in £33 crochet midi dress that's perfect for summer

Frankie Bridge has become a style icon in her own right, and the star never seems to miss with her stunning high-street looks.

The Loose Women panelist has been inspiring fans to start shopping for their summer wardrobe, as Frankie took to Instagram to show off her New Look crochet dress - and thankfully, the £33 midi is still available to shop.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Made with a crocheted knit fabric, the sleeveless midi features a round neck, a flattering side split and a ribbed finish. It's the perfect style for teaming with a pair of sandals and a crossbody back for an effortless daywear style, and it would be a great staple for taking on your next holiday, too.

If you want to elevate the versatile midi for festival season, the dress would look so chic teamed with cowboy boots and a leather jacket.

Frankie looked stunning in the New Look dress

Frankie showcased her stylish midi dress as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the former The Saturdays singer takes to Instagram to share her latest high-street fashion finds.

Sharing a reel of her new styles, Frankie captioned the post: "Six dresses you need for your spring wardrobe."

Fans were quick to share their love for the gorgeous looks, and one Instagram user wrote: "Absolutely love them. You look amazing." While another added: "Love, love, love them all."

A third penned: "Love all these dresses Frankie, they look unreal on you."

Frankie looked so glam in the Instagram reel as she teamed her New Look dress with a straw tote bag and a pair of gold hoops, styling her hair in her signature loose waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the mother-of-two opted for touch of smokey brown eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes and a matte nude lip.

Frankie has been delighting fans recently with her selection of stylish pieces that are perfect for the new season. Last week, the 34-year-old had fans rushing to H&M to pick up her fitted bodycon dress with the prettiest lace detailing, and before that, the star was giving her followers major style inspiration with her oversized trouser suit from River Island.

If you love Frankie's New Look dress you'll want to add it to your basket soon before it sells out. See you at the checkout!

NOW SHOP

Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in £32 slinky striped dress

Frankie Bridge swears by the top-rated Cloud Nine hair straighteners - and the reviews are glowing

12 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring