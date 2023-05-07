Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty wears £59 Boden blouse for the Big Coronation Lunch

Akshata Murphy chose one one of Princess Kate's favourite affordable brands…

Akshata Murty has joined her husband Rishi Sunak to host a Coronation Big Lunch on Downing Street, Westminster, for members of the community, charities organisations, volunteers, and people from Ukraine living in the UK following the outbreak of the Russian invasion.

For the occasion, the Prime Minister's wife opted for one of Princess Kate's favourite British brands - Boden.

The 43-year-old wore a relaxed blue blouse scattered with red hearts - a steal from Boden costing just £59 in the current sale taking place on the website.

The all-over embroidery elevates this relaxed-fitting cotton shirt, which she teamed with a pair of stylish red trousers.

Princess Kate is also in attendance, ditching the Aquazzura shoes for Veja sneakers as she chatted to guests. The 41-year-old looked fantastic in a new light blue Reiss blazer - a slightly more casual look we've seen from Kate lately.

The Big Lunch was an idea started by the Eden Project in 2009 and made possible by The National Lottery – and has been supported by patron Queen Camilla since 2013.

By bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration, the Coronation Big Lunches aim to help people make new connections and friends where they live, raising community spirits as part of the historic occasion.

Earlier in the week Akshata wore another favourite brand of Kate's - Rixo. Opting for the stunning Kerrie dress.

The £325 dress has been a hit with style watchers, commending her for her frugal fashion choices.