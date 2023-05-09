Holly Willoughby wows in stunning tailored suit look you might have missed

Holly’s Marks & Spencer suit is available to shop now

There’s been a lot of fashion to feast our eyes on this weekend thanks to the coronation, so you’d be forgiven if you missed Holly Willoughby launching her latest edit with M&S.

The TV star announced the new collection with an Instagram post on Sunday, looking beautiful in a tailored striped linen suit. One photo is a black and white close up, while the other is a candid studio shot.

Holly shared a black and white shot in her M&S suit on Instagram

She captioned the post: "It’s time for another M&S edit and this time it’s all about tailored suits… slightly obsessed with suits at the moment…This striped look is beautiful and elevated."

Cut in a relaxed fit, the colour, fabric and print make this breezy suit perfect for the spring/summer season. The blazer is fully lined with two functional pockets, while the trousers feature a wide-leg and high-waist.

Retailing for £59 and £39.50, they’re available in sizes 6-24 and the trousers come in three different lengths.

The suit already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing of the blazer: "True to size, crisp linen material that falls beautifully. Very comfortable, stylish and smart looking." While another said: "Love this blazer, classy and elegant. Can be worn casually with jeans or dressed up with matching trousers."

Reviews of the trousers say they’re "flattering" and "lightweight" with one customer writing: "Love everything about these trousers, very elegant and comfortable, love the feel and fabric."

Holly looked totally effortless, pictured wearing the suit with bare feet, minimal makeup and with her hair in loose waves.

Holly poses in a studio shot for her new M&S collection

We’d love the linen suit styled with chunky sandals or trainers this summer. It’s the ultimate smart-casual ensemble for the office, and both pieces could also be styled separately, with the blazer worn over a T-shirt and jeans, and the trousers paired with a tank or crop top.

If Holly’s new collection is anything like her spring edit, these pieces will be flying off the shelves. Earlier this year, the mum-of-three launched a collection featuring the most versatile black midi dress, a pretty floral printed mini and lookalikes of the Hermes Oran slides.

Some are now back in stock, so we're running to M&S to update our new season wardrobes.

Scroll on to shop more women's trouser suits...